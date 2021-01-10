Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis sold 47,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $217,130.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,525.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the third quarter worth $85,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 465,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MG opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $14.17.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.80 million. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

