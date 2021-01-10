Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $18,596.00

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be bought for about $530.15 or 0.01384863 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $18,596.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00024066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00111052 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.99 or 0.00671312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00233876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00056720 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013145 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 5,457 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.