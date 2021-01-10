Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $66,680.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be purchased for about $324.98 or 0.00820621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $66,680.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00023714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00108636 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.06 or 0.00623861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00230269 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00054808 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 10,049 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

