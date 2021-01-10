MINDOL (MIN) Price Reaches $0.48

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last week, MINDOL has traded down 93.9% against the US dollar. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $82.20 million and approximately $229,967.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.65 or 0.00290669 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00031514 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001812 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.48 or 0.01224130 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev . MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

