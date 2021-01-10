Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MIME. Summit Insights lowered Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Mimecast from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mimecast from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mimecast from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.58.

MIME opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average is $45.88.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $1,083,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $1,598,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,115,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,949,223.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,638,205 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast in the third quarter worth approximately $16,494,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 27.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,308,000 after purchasing an additional 842,689 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mimecast by 457.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 203,622 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Mimecast in the second quarter worth approximately $3,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

