MimbleWimbleCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $143.05 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.38 or 0.00034078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $143.05 million and $937,628.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.07 or 0.00356696 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001776 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 87.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.48 or 0.01226155 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,689,874 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

