Midatech Pharma plc (MTPH.L) (LON:MTPH) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.39

Midatech Pharma plc (MTPH.L) (LON:MTPH) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and traded as high as $32.80. Midatech Pharma plc (MTPH.L) shares last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 874,409 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £19.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 29.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.15.

Midatech Pharma plc (MTPH.L) Company Profile (LON:MTPH)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTD201, a long acting dose of Octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; and MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

