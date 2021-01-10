MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Shares Gap Up to $2.30

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.60. MICT shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 22,941 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $165.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

Get MICT alerts:

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MICT during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of MICT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MICT by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 119,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MICT by 3,622.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 299,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

About MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing and video telematics devices. Its products comprise tablets, on-board-computers, and dash cams that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for various work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.