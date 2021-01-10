Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $96.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Longbow Research from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Longbow Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MU. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $77.42 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $84.16. The firm has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $75,304,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

