Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $121.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $82.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MU. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

Micron Technology stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $84.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,810,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $75,304,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

