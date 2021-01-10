Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $120.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 55.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $84.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 248,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Micron Technology by 271.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 361,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,607,000 after acquiring an additional 264,076 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Micron Technology by 398.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 410,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,144,000 after acquiring an additional 327,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 17.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

