Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $100.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.17% from the company’s previous close.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

NASDAQ MU opened at $77.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $84.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,852,855.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,277 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Micron Technology by 35.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,995,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,368,000 after purchasing an additional 674,441 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,664,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $312,968,000 after purchasing an additional 407,484 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

