Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU opened at $77.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.85. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $84.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.