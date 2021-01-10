MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

MGM has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded MGM Resorts International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered MGM Resorts International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.18.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $31.36 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.40.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 45,894 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 179.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 247,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 158,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 33.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

