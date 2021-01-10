Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) PT Lowered to $60.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.07% from the stock’s current price.

MTRAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Metro from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Metro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Metro from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of Metro stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.46. Metro has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $50.27.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

