Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V) (CVE:MTA) Shares Down 7.1%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V) (CVE:MTA) shares traded down 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$14.75 and last traded at C$15.27. 94,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 79,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.43.

MTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Pi Financial lowered Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a current ratio of 9.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$604.94 million and a PE ratio of -66.39.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V) (CVE:MTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$0.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V) Company Profile (CVE:MTA)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

