Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V) (CVE:MTA) Shares Down 7.1%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V) (CVE:MTA) shares traded down 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$14.75 and last traded at C$15.27. 94,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 79,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.43.
MTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Pi Financial lowered Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a current ratio of 9.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$604.94 million and a PE ratio of -66.39.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V) Company Profile (CVE:MTA)
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.
Further Reading: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.