MetalCorp Limited (MTC.V) (CVE:MTC) Trading Down 8.3%

MetalCorp Limited (MTC.V) (CVE:MTC)’s share price was down 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 162,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 66,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$6.01 million and a PE ratio of -50.00.

MetalCorp Limited (MTC.V) Company Profile (CVE:MTC)

MetalCorp Limited, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the Northwestern Ontario region of Canada. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, silver, molybdenum, rhenium, platinum, diamond, and base metals. The company has 100% interests in the Hemlo East property, Black Bear Gold property, Big Lake property, Greater North Rock property, Pickle Lake (Gold) property, and River Gold (Gold) and Moly (Molybdenum) property.

