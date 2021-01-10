Meta Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.10 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Meta token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meta has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Meta has a market cap of $18.56 million and $7.10 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00110321 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.22 or 0.00646426 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00065222 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00232975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00061009 BTC.

About Meta

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,196,267 tokens. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

