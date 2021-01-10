McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2021 // Comments off

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.29. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 911,473 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$526.89 million and a P/E ratio of -3.22.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.1394677 earnings per share for the current year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.