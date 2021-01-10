McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.28

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.29. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 911,473 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$526.89 million and a P/E ratio of -3.22.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.1394677 earnings per share for the current year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

