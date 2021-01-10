McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $232.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $225.00 to $232.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.26.

NYSE:MCD opened at $215.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

