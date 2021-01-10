McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will post $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the lowest is $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year sales of $5.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

MKC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.21. 842,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.94. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $105.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 68.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $43,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

