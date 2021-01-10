MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.71

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.71 and last traded at $38.33, with a volume of 957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.69.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.01 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $255,729.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,731.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $334,392.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,687.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,169 shares of company stock worth $2,549,357 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 658.8% during the third quarter. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 125,891 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.