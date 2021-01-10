MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $216,485.91 and $49,595.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,215.30 or 0.99505329 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00016052 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.53 or 0.00276500 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.81 or 0.00460657 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00147590 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001836 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00031665 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

MAX Exchange Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

