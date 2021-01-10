Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) versus Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Head to Head Contrast

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) and Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Maui Land & Pineapple and Fangdd Network Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A Fangdd Network Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and Fangdd Network Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maui Land & Pineapple $10.05 million 22.49 -$10.37 million N/A N/A Fangdd Network Group $511.05 million 1.27 -$73.31 million ($4.14) -1.87

Maui Land & Pineapple has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fangdd Network Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by institutional investors. 65.5% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and Fangdd Network Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maui Land & Pineapple -135.21% 6.57% 3.80% Fangdd Network Group -28.34% -51.39% -18.69%

Summary

Maui Land & Pineapple beats Fangdd Network Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui. This segment also provides licensed general brokerage services for properties in the Kapalua Resort and surrounding areas. The Leasing segment leases residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. This segment also operates ditches, reservoirs, and well systems that provide potable and non-potable water to West and Upcountry Maui areas. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a private, non-equity club program providing its members special programs, access, and other privileges at certain amenities at the Kapalua Resort. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on the island of Maui, Hawaii. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products. As of December 31, 2019, its marketplace had approximately 1,254,580 real estate agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

