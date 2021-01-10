Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $112.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $126.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.11.

Shares of MMC opened at $113.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,211,000 after purchasing an additional 902,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,571,000 after buying an additional 733,147 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,509,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 125,430.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 627,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,960,000 after buying an additional 627,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,200,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

