Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Shares Up 5.3%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 419,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,069,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

MRKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRKR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 32,832 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 69,456 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 29,908 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

About Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

