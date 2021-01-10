Mark Patrick Mader Sells 10,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,146,807.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $2,678,800.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,258,800.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $2,197,200.00.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $68.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.96. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at $95,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 20.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

