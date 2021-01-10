Manz AG (M5Z.F) (ETR:M5Z) Trading Down 4.5%

Manz AG (M5Z.F) (ETR:M5Z) shares were down 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €35.70 ($42.00) and last traded at €35.90 ($42.24). Approximately 17,642 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.60 ($44.24).

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.40. The stock has a market cap of $290.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.19.

About Manz AG (M5Z.F) (ETR:M5Z)

Manz AG manufactures and sells high-tech equipment in Germany and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides production solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

