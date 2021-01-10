Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $20.45. The firm has a market cap of $655.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -180.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Sandell Asset Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 58,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

