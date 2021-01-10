Macy’s, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Macy’s in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.05.

Macy’s stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Macy’s by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

