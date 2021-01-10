Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.51 Billion

Analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will announce $6.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.54 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $8.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $17.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.99 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.96 billion to $21.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Macy’s by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 220,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 115,542 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Macy’s by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 337,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 106,069 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Macy’s by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 132,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 59,487 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE M traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 23,380,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,557,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.