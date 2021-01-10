Macquarie Lowers MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) to Neutral

Macquarie downgraded shares of MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of MGM China from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MGM China from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

MCHVF stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. MGM China has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company engages in the development and operation of casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as in the provision of hotel management services; and the development of integrated resorts in Macau.

