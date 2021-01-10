Lympo Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Lympo has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $172,402.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lympo has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00043887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 71.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,863.26 or 0.04599375 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00033893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00306281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013090 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo (LYM) is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.