LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) PT Set at €551.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €551.00 ($648.24) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €550.00 ($647.06) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €520.00 ($611.76) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €536.00 ($630.59) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €440.00 ($517.65) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €531.17 ($624.90).

EPA MC opened at €525.30 ($618.00) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($306.53). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €499.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €429.11.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

