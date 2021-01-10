LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for LTC Properties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.89. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LTC. BidaskClub raised LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

NYSE:LTC opened at $39.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.88. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.