Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Loral Space & Communications Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $498.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 16 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

