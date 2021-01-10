Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Loral Space & Communications Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.
Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $498.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Loral Space & Communications Inc.
Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 16 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.
See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.