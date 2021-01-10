Loews (NYSE:L) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loews (NYSE:L) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on L. BMO Capital Markets cut Loews to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Loews from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.67.

L opened at $46.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.88. Loews has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

In other news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $205,396.50. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 228.3% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth about $104,000. 56.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

