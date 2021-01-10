LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMFA opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. LM Funding America has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 112,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.73% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

