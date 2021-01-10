Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.03 Million

Analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to report sales of $83.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $91.00 million. Livent reported sales of $78.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year sales of $289.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $297.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $359.30 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $397.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Shares of LTHM opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.67 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Livent has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $22.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 46.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 282.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

