Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital cut Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.24 and a beta of 1.59.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. 4.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

