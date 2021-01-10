Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital cut Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.08.
Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.24 and a beta of 1.59.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. 4.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.
