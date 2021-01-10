Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) PT Raised to C$20.00

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

LAC stock opened at C$24.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.71, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.02. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.90 and a 1 year high of C$25.30.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.03. On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

