Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LAD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $295.83.

LAD stock opened at $317.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.50. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $326.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithia Motors news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,465,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905 in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

