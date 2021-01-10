Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LAD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $295.83.
LAD stock opened at $317.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.50. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $326.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92.
In other Lithia Motors news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,465,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905 in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.
