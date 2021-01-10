Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Up 20.6% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and $24,369.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.72 or 0.00499182 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,161.47 or 0.97880465 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 706,328,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

