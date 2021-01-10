Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Shares Up 7.8%

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s share price rose 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 246,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 170,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquid Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.31.

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative net margin of 2,141.60% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%.

About Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR)

Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides video game products primarily for the casual-game consumers; and publishes video games for interactive entertainment hardware platforms. It also offers gaming, visual effects (VFX), and production services; and distributes third-party film and TV content through its digital platforms.

