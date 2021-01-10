Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LCTX. Noble Financial began coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Dawson James reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.63.

LCTX stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.15.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 938.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 150,568 shares during the period.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

