Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Lindsay alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Lindsay by 1,836.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 247,420 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,584,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,697,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Lindsay by 372.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNN stock opened at $144.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $144.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.29.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.