Linde (NYSE:LIN) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $255.00.

Shares of LIN opened at $270.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $141.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.55 and a 200 day moving average of $243.03. Linde has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

In related news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Linde by 104.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,300,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,610,000 after purchasing an additional 662,883 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Linde by 912.1% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 521,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,298,000 after purchasing an additional 470,403 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Linde by 4,136.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 439,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,741,000 after purchasing an additional 429,465 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Linde by 9.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,627,000 after purchasing an additional 403,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Linde by 190.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 496,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,207,000 after purchasing an additional 325,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

