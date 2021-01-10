LINA Price Tops $0.0073 on Top Exchanges (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. One LINA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. LINA has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $13,238.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LINA has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00043253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 62.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,680.78 or 0.04078577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00033478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.31 or 0.00291947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA (LINA) is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,674,967 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

