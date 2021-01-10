LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $10.65 million and approximately $37,323.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00042852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.40 or 0.04303532 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00034322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.96 or 0.00309014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00013876 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,011,946,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,394,313 tokens. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.