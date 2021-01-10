Lightstreams Reaches Market Cap of $1.13 Million (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $2,381.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00042450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,670.94 or 0.04219394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.55 or 0.00301893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00032332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013079 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,051,116 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

